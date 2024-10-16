Amitabh Bachchan thanks everyone for showering love on his 82nd birthday

On Tuesday, Big B shared a picture of himself from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 along with a message in Hindi

Picture Courtesy/Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram account

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 82 last week, thanked fans for their wishes and blessing on his birthday.

The message read, "82, and it's all by your grace."

The photo captures Amitabh seated on the chair and was seen wearing a black suit.

As soon as the photo was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "G.O.A.T."

Anil Kapoor commented, "Looking (posted fire emojis)."

Big B's birthday was no less than any festival for his fans. His admirers, like every year gather outside his house to get a glimpse of him on October 11.

They were seen shouting and taking pictures of 'Shahenshah of Bollywood'.

Amitabh even came outside his house Jalsa to greet his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan', with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

