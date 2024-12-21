Amitabh Bachchan lost his mother Teji Bachchan in 2007. She passed away on December 21, 2007, due to prolonged illness at the age of 93

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday morning to remember his mother, Teji Bachchan. It's her 17th death anniversary and the megastar shared an unseen picture of hers in her remembrance.

Amitabh took to his blog and X handle, where he shared an unseen picture of his mother, who passed away in 2007.

For the caption, he wrote, “Today the 21st of December: In remembrance… right before my eyes , each moment of each day.”

Teji Bachchan, who was the wife of late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, passed away on December 21, 2007, due to prolonged illness at the age of 93. Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan got married in Allahabad in 1941, and upon her wedding, Teji became a homemaker. They had two sons, Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan.W

When Bachchan recalled his final moments with his mother

Back in 2017, Bachchan spoke about his final moments with his mother in his blog. "As she struggled to beat the heart rate monitor, valiant attempts made by the doctors in attendance, in the process of revival, were being conducted. The heart was responding intermittently her frail body," Amitabh had then written on his blog.

He added, “The force filled hand pumping on her chest by burly hands, were hurting for me to witness. The machine had given up, the revivalists were changing hands. The life of mother would stop for a while and then come back again.”

He had shared that the pumping manually continued with greater strength. The thespian had added that it became unbearable for him. "We stood holding hands with each other and watched her go," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan on his granddaughter's performance

The senior actor along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law attended the school annual day function of his granddaughter Aaradhya. Taking to his blog, Big B wrote about the performance. “Children .. their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents .. such a delight .. and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you .. it is the most exhilarating experience ..Today was one such ..," he wrote.

