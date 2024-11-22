On her special day, Amruta Khanvilkar speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about her recent health scare, career challenges, plans for the upcoming year, and more

Amruta Khanvilkar Pic/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar opens up on her health scare, career challenges, and more: 'The past year was very difficult'

Touted as one of the highest-paid actors in Marathi cinema, Amruta Khanvilkar celebrates her birthday on November 23. After garnering a colossal amount of recognition for her stint in the iconic dance numbers ‘Aye Hip Hopper’ and ‘Wajale Ki Bara’, Amruta took over the screen space with her performances in movies like ‘Raazi’, ‘Malang’, and web series such as ‘Lootere’ and ‘36 Days’. On her special day, she speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about her recent health scare, career challenges, plans for the upcoming year, and more.

The past year was difficult for Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta reveals that she and her mother both underwent surgeries which was extremely taxing yet humbling. “We came out of it like warriors and to see my mother in the ICU, stitches on her chest, it made me feel very vulnerable. It made me feel helpless, but at the same time, I was extremely grateful to God,” she says.

The actor believes the health scare also made her realise that she needs to slow down. “No matter how much I work, how much I’m busy, how much money anybody makes, I think it all is worthless if you’re near and dear ones have to go through something like this,” she adds.

Amruta Khanvilkar shares her birthday plans

The actor is currently working on a project, she can’t reveal and will celebrate her birthday on set. She also wants to gift herself a farmhouse with a pool. She’s also thankful about being able to buy a new house and will be moving in by the end of this year.

Going forward, she also intends to be calmer and peaceful mentally. “Sometimes old patterns bounce back and they are very dangerous, so I want to change that and I am working towards it.”

Amruta Khanvilkar manifests working with Bhansali, KJo

Despite her fame, Amruta maintains that the biggest challenge in her career has been about waiting for the right opportunity. She doesn’t believe in dream projects but in dream directors. “I would really want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar. I would like to do an international film. There are a lot of these dreams that I feel will be fulfilled in the coming years,” she states.