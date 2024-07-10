The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex

In Pic: Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article Ranveer Singh’s look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi reminds fans of his iconic scene in Padmaavat x 00:00

Superstar Ranveer Singh recently made headlines when he was spotted drenched in haldi at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant haldi ceremony. The image, which quickly went viral, had fans buzzing with excitement as it reminded them of his iconic portrayal of Khilji and, more so, his memorable scene from the blockbuster film Padmaavat. The scene in reference features Ranveer Singh’s character, Alauddin Khilji, smearing his face with Holi colours in a sinister display of his eccentricity and unpredictability.

This striking resemblance between the real-life moment and the iconic film scene sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, who couldn’t help but draw parallels. However, what many may not know is that the unforgettable moment in Padmaavat was a result of Ranveer Singh’s creative input.

A source close to the project shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story, saying, “The team was thinking about what to do differently with the scene and Ranveer specifically because Khilji is unpredictable and lonely as a character. That’s when Ranveer came up with a very unique characterization. In the absence of having anybody to play Holi with and his longing for Padmaavati, he smears his face with Gulaal in the tray, holding onto a sinister expression. It was an improvisational thought, and the maestro Sanjay sir loved the idea, which he incorporated into the film. That's how the scene came to be and became an iconic scene.”

This is yet another anecdote of Ranveer Singh’s dedication to his craft and his ability to bring a unique touch to his characters. His portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat remains one of his most celebrated performances, with the Holi color scene being one of the most memorable and visually striking moments in the film.

Latest update on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding:

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony, a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

On Friday, July 5, a grand sangeet ceremony was hosted at NMACC. After Rihanna and Katy Perry’s performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber enthralled guests at the sangeet ceremony. The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many other celebs.