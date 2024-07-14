Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding: Deepika Padukone shared her pictures on social media and it was Ranveer Singh's cute yet quirky comment that caught our eyes

In Pic: Deepika Padukone (Pic/Instagram)

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on July 12th. The grand wedding ceremony was attended by actors, politicians, and business tycoons from around the globe. Deepika Padukone, who is pregnant with her first child, also attended the wedding ceremony wearing a stunning red suit. And as always, the queen has her hype king gushing over her in the comment section.

After the grand wedding concluded, celebs started dropping pictures of their looks from the big night, and as soon as a heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone shared her pictures on social media, praises started pouring in for the mom-to-be. It was Ranveer Singh's cute yet quirky comment that caught our eyes, and we are in complete awe of his behaviour. Ranveer Singh took to the comment section and wrote, "Mother is Mothering! (heart and kiss emoji)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

About Anant and Radhika's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony happened at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras. The baraat was a total hit with John Cena, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shaking a leg. Deepika Padukone, who's expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, skipped the baraat ceremony.

For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Rhea Kapoor, the bride’s stylist, dropped a post about the significance of Radhika’s outfit in Gujarati tradition. The bride’s dupatta and ring featured the initials of the couple, ‘A & R’. Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.

About Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who married in 2018, announced their pregnancy in March this year. The baby is due in September. In the meantime, Deepika is soaking up the success of her latest movie, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Recently, Ranveer accompanied her for a screening and was all praises for his wife. On the acting front, Ranveer will headline Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’, which will arrive in 2025.