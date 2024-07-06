Breaking News
Aaja nach le...

Updated on: 07 July,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

And thus begins Anant and Radhika’s final pre-wedding shenanigans

Aaja nach le...

Pics/Satej Shinde, Instagram

Aaja nach le...
The third round of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities kicked off with the sangeet ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) late Friday evening. The couple was spotted in Abu-Sandeep-designed outfits. He was seen in a midnight blue bandhgala, embroidered in real gold zari, kasab, and sequins. Her outfit was inspired by a chandelier and features a feast of pastel hues hand-embroidered with dazzling Swarovski crystals. B-Town’s top celebrities attended the musical celebrations hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Salman Khan received the loudest and longest applause as he sauntered on the stage to Sholay’s Yeh dosti song with the groom-to-be. They also shook a leg to the song, Aisa pehli baar hua hai, and Anant even perfected Salman’s hook-step in the chartbuster. Ranveer Singh danced to the senior superstar’s No Entry title track. Actor-wife Deepika Padukone, sporting a purple and silver saree, cheered for him. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who twinned in black, were joined by Anant as they performed to the song Show me the thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023). Then it was Alia’s turn to showcase her dance moves. The final round of festivities will begin on July 12 with the wedding ceremony. The celebrations will culminate with a grand reception on July 14.




Mid-Day Web Stories

