Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted together on the streets of Lisbon, adding more fuel to rumours of their relationship

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday in Lisbon

Listen to this article Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted hugging on streets of Lisbon, see pics x 00:00

Relationship rumours have been swirling around Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor for a while. The actors, careful and discreet while in India, seem to have let their guard down during their trip abroad. They were spotted roaming the streets of Lisbon together, and one photo even show the two stars hugging.

Social media is replete with photos of the newest lovebirds in B-Town, who seemed to have now confirmed rumours that they are, indeed, a couple. Ananya and Aditya can be seen in black outfits on the streets of Lisbon. The actress had a strappy dress on, while Aditya was dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts. The two happily posed for some pictures which have now been leaked to social media. A picture of Aditya embracing Ananya and watching the sky together, which was taken by a fan, also made its way to Instagram.

Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani has shared some of the photos on social media, take a look:

Earlier, the actors added fuel to their dating rumours after they attended the same rock concert in Spain. The two took to their respective social media accounts as they posted pictures from the same Arctic Monkeys' concert.

However, they did not post pictures of themselves or each other. Ananya took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever." She used geo tags of Madrid, Spain in the picture.

Aditya shared a clip from the concert on his Instagram Stories along with a cold blue face emoji and a monkey emoji.

Aditya and Ananya have been rumoured to be dating ever since they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. Neither of them has confirmed their relationship yet.

On the acting front, Ananya will be seen Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Dream Girl 2' and web-series 'Call Me Bae'.

Aditya’s latest release was the web series, 'The Night Manager Part 2'. He also has Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' in the pipeline.