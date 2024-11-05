Ananya Panday was too excited to see her face on a fuljhadi packet this Diwali season. Her first reaction of shock was recorded by her cousin Alanna. Watch the video

Listen to this article 'That's my dream': Ananya Panday shocked on seeing her face on fuljhadi packet, poses with parents x 00:00

Ananya Panday was pleasantly surprised this Diwali season when she received a fuljhadi packet that had her face on it. In a vlog shared on Alanna Panday and Ivor's YouTube channel, we see the bit where Ananya reacts to receiving a fuljhadi packet with her face on it. It's quite common to have faces of actresses on firecracker packets. back in the '80s and 90s, crackers featured photos of the most popular stars. With time, the practice became rare so we understand Ananya's excitement.

The video begins with Alanna walking towards her cousin with two fuljhadi packets. Ananya gets excited and is in disbelief upon seeing her face on the sparkler. "That's my dream. I am on a fuljhadi packet. Was it actually on it or did you make it?" questions Ananya in disbelief. She quickly calls her mother Bhavana to show the same. When she asks her cousin how they found it, Ivor from behind the camera reveals that he spotted it at a roadside stall and decided to buy it upon noticing Ananya's face.

"You are in a fuljhadi packet na, you have arrived," says Ananya's uncle Chikki Panday.

Ananya is then seen posing with her parents holding the fuljhadi packet.

Ananya's birthday dump

The 'Ctrl' actress on Sunday, took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures and videos, giving fans a glimpse of her recent birthday celebrations as well as some adorable childhood memories. The first picture in the post was a stunning selfie of Ananya in a black dress, her hair styled in a neat bun, and her makeup looking flawless. The other picture was a delicious birthday cake that read, "Happy Birthday A!"

One particular video caught the eye of fans. The video was from her childhood where her parents asked her to show happy, sad, and angry faces. The photo dump also showed her pet dog, Riot, lounging at her feet, and a fun shot of a pack of sparklers with her face on the cover.

Among the other memories, Ananya shared a video where she was seen flaunting her dress and bag, a picture of herself swimming as a child, and another one of her charm bracelets. One photo captured clouds mid-air, while the last slide showed her standing on a street. Ananya's close friend, Suhana Khan, commented on the post, calling it "quite aesthetic,".The actress captioned the post, "A little bit of this and a little bit of that," accompanied by an eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film 'CTRL'. She will next be seen in a film alongside Akshay Kumar where she plays a lawyer.