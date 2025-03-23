Ananya Panday gives a huge shoutout to Superboys of Malegaon team

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 March,2025 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

For Superboys of Malegaon, Ananya Panday wrote, "Nothing like experiencing the magic of movies. With the whole audience clapping, whistling, laughing"

Ananya Panday. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Ananya Panday is all praise for the film 'Superboys of Malegaon'. On Saturday, she took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the entire team of 'Superboys of Malegaon'.


"Nothing like experiencing the magic of movies. At the movies. With the whole audience clapping, whistling, laughing and feeling every beat You must RUN to the theatres and watch this one @reemakagtil @zoieakhtar @faroutakhtar @ritesh sid @vidushak My buddy - you can literally do anything and everything @gourasadarsh Extra hugs for my of talent @muskkaanjaferi In awe of y'all, each a masterclass in yourselves @vineet ksofficial @shashank.arora @manjiripupala @pallassinggh @sagibayub @anujsinghduhan @riddhikumar," Ananya wrote.


Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday`s Instagram accountPicture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account


The film, inspired by a true story, follows the journey of Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, who dreams of making movies with his friends despite many challenges. It stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

It is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Ananya Panday bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

