Janhvi Kapoor is spotted at one of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremonies in a desi outfit. Before the do, she was seen promoting her upcoming film dressed to the T

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Up and about: Poo Bani Parvati x 00:00

Sanjay Dutt; Ranveer Singh; Aaditya Thackeray with Uddhav Thackeray; Ananya Panday

Janhvi Kapoor is spotted at one of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremonies in a desi outfit. Before the do, she was seen promoting her upcoming film dressed to the T. Which one do you like?

ADVERTISEMENT

Honeymoon phase

Newly married couple Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha make their first appearance after their wedding at the première of a horror comedy. We are loving Sona’s geeky look

Just in

Salt and pepper look: Yo Yo Honey Singh; No mood to dress: Katrina Kaif; The it couple: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas; Jai Ram Ji: Ram Charan