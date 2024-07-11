Breaking News
Up and about: Poo Bani Parvati

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Janhvi Kapoor is spotted at one of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremonies in a desi outfit. Before the do, she was seen promoting her upcoming film dressed to the T

Up and about: Poo Bani Parvati

Pics/Yogen Shah

Sanjay Dutt; Ranveer Singh; Aaditya Thackeray with Uddhav Thackeray; Ananya PandaySanjay Dutt; Ranveer Singh; Aaditya Thackeray with Uddhav Thackeray; Ananya Panday


Janhvi Kapoor is spotted at one of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremonies in a desi outfit. Before the do, she was seen promoting her upcoming film dressed to the T. Which one do you like?


Honeymoon phase


Honeymoon phase

Newly married couple Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha make their first appearance after their wedding at the première of a horror comedy. We are loving Sona’s geeky look

Just in 

Just in 

Salt and pepper look: Yo Yo Honey Singh; No mood to dress: Katrina Kaif; The it couple: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas; Jai Ram Ji: Ram Charan

