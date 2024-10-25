Breaking News
What Ananya Panday thinks of the paparazzi calling her ‘ACP’: ‘How creative they are’

Updated on: 26 October,2024 11:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Ananya Panday gets candid about her rapport with the shutterbugs and also reveals the story behind her father Chunky Panday's name

Listen to this article
What Ananya Panday thinks of the paparazzi calling her ‘ACP’: ‘How creative they are’
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is fondly known as ‘ACP’ thanks to the paparazzi, reveals how the abbreviation came into being. On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Ananya gets candid about her rapport with the shutterbugs. She also dabbles into the nicknames of her father Chunky Panday and uncle Chikki Panday, and reveals what she thinks is the story behind them. 


How did Ananya Panday get the nickname ‘ACP’ 


Ananya Panday recalls that she was attending the Mumbai Police show Umang where she was christened with this fun abbreviation. She says, “I think I want to give them props for how creative they are. So, the police show was happening and I went and I was posing for the paps and they started calling me ACP for Ananya Chunky Pandey. But now it is stuck. So, like I don’t know I keep telling them to call me different things but they always go back to it.” 


Ananya adds that over the years she has learned to ignore how many people are watching her. She states, “Now even the camera-clicking sound has become like I can’t hear it anymore.” 

When asked if the paparazzi saying ACP bothers her, the actress answers, “No, now it has just become…otherwise you are going to be hyper-aware all the time you are going to be so conscious. I think I was a very conscious actor at the start. When I started I was very aware of every expression I would make, I was a little reserved, and I would be scared to kind of experiment or try to do different things.” 

What is the story behind Chunky Panday’s name 

Ananya Panday reveals that even she doesn’t know the story behind her father Chunky Panday's name. “My dad's name is Suyash and my uncle's name is Alok. But I have asked them and every time I ask them their story changes so then I don’t believe them. It is not a ghar ka naam given by their parents. 

My dad claims that he was a little chunky growing up that’s why but I have seen pictures and he was like a stick growing up. So, I don’t know what he is talking about. My chachu loves eating chikki. But these are fake stories. I wish I had a fun name,” she concludes. 

