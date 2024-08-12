On the fourth Shravan Somwar, Ananya Panday worshipped Lord Shiva at her new home. The actress took to social media to give a glimpse of the same revealing her lesser-known religious side

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has sought divine blessings from Lord Shiva on the occasion of the fourth ‘Shravan Somvaar’. Ananya took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself posing next to Shiva Linga, adorned with flowers. She is seen sitting with folded hands as the picture was taken. She then shared a closeup image of the Shiva Linga.

For the caption, the actress wrote, “Shravan Somvaar.” In the background of the picture shared by Ananya, we also see a shelf of books that are home to different genre of books.

August 12 marks the fourth Monday of the auspicious Shravan month. The Shravan Somwar Vrat holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. The devotees fast as they believe it brings blessings.

This year, the month of Shravan began on July 22 and will end on August 19, with five Sawan Somwars. The month is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand

This is not the first time that the actress has embraced her religious side and shared with her followers. She enthusiastically partakes in different religious festivals including that of Ganesh Chaturthi which is celebrated on a grand scale in Mumbai.

Ananya's work front:

Talking about Ananya, she made her acting debut in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2'. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday has then worked in movies such as “Khaali Peeli," "Gehraiyaan," "Liger," “Dream Girl 2,” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.”.

She will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller, 'CTRL', and the web series titled 'Call Me Bae'.

In 'CTRL', Ananya will be seen as a content creator. The project marks Ananya’s second film following 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which explores the digital space impacting lifestyle. It also stars Vihaan Samat, portraying a romantic couple who produce content on social media.

Talking about 'Call Me Bae', it traces the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family due to a salacious scandal.

(with inputs from IANS)