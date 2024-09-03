Ananya Panday has revealed that she has red flag thing going on whenever she reads scripts. She recalled saying no to a lot of things written in the script of her film 'Liger'

Ananya Panday is among the most popular names in Hindi cinema today. The young actress is currently gearing up for the show 'Call Me Bae' feels that she voices her opinions quite a lot. In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Ananya said that as a young actor in the industry, she voices her opinion where it matters including things her character say in films.

Ananya Panday on speaking up:

Ananya said that as a Gen-Z person, she feels it is necessary to voice one's opinion as they are exposed to a lot of things out in the world. "The way we are exposed to things now, where you feel like its on your phone but its also so much more… I don't know how to label it. It's bad out there. Being a young, Gen-Z person the only thing I can do is use my voice for what is important. I feel like everyone needs to stand for something, you don't need to stand for everything but you can stand for something. That's what I try to do. Personally for me women's safety and the state of that in our country is very important to speak about and I do voice my opinion a lot.”

The actress further said that she is not okay saying things in movies that she feels is wrong. She also gave the example of her pan-India film 'Liger' where she was seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She said that while reading the script she had said that she was not okay saying a lot of the things written in the script.

"Whenever I am reading a script I have this red flag thing going on in my mind like, ‘No Gen-Z person speaks like this.’ This is not okay. It is my duty and responsibility as a woman to be that face and say this is not correct. If I say that people are going to think that it is okay. For example, Liger where there were lot of things that where I was like, ‘Listen I am not okay saying this. As a woman this is not correct.’ They actually did make those changes and I am really happy that I did voice my opinion at that time.”

About ‘Call Me Bae’:

‘Call Me Bae’ is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra, who has co-written it alongside Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, ‘Call Me Bae’ is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self. This 8-part series stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 6.