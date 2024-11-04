Ananya Panday shares childhood video and unseen selfies in birthday photo dump

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures and videos, giving fans a glimpse of her recent birthday celebrations

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Ananya Panday has been in a festive mood with her 26th birthday and Diwali 2024 celebrations happening back to back.

The 'Ctrl' actress on Sunday, took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures and videos, giving fans a glimpse of her recent birthday celebrations as well as some adorable childhood memories.

The first picture in the post was a stunning selfie of Ananya in a black dress, her hair styled in a neat bun, and her makeup looking flawless. The other picture was a delicious birthday cake that read, "Happy Birthday A!"

One particular video caught the eye of fans. The video was from her childhood where her parents asked her to show happy, sad, and angry faces.

The photo dump also showed her pet dog, Riot, lounging at her feet, and a fun shot of a pack of sparklers with her face on the cover.

Among the other memories, Ananya shared a video where she was seen flaunting her dress and bag, a picture of herself swimming as a child, and another one of her charm bracelets. One photo captured clouds mid-air, while the last slide showed her standing on a street.

Ananya's close friend, Suhana Khan, commented on the post, calling it "quite aesthetic,".

The actress captioned the post, "A little bit of this and a little bit of that," accompanied by an eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film 'CTRL'.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.