Reminiscing about her happy times, Ananya Panday delighted fans by dropping a cute picture from her Paris vacation

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Pandey's Instagram account

Listen to this article Ananya Panday shares throwback pic from Paris Trip, says "take me back" x 00:00

Actress Ananya Pandey, known for her roles in movies like 'Pati Patni Aur Wo,' 'Dream Girl 2', and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', recently delighted fans by dropping a cute picture from her Paris vacation as she expressed a wish to go back there.

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress on Monday took to her Instagram account to share the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the picture, Ananya can be seen wearing a white mini-skirt and a pink crop top while standing beside her scooter on the streets of Paris, sporting a no-makeup look with her hair in a messy bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Reminiscing about her happy times, she captioned the picture, "Happy happy times take me back."

Shortly after, Ananya's rumoured beau, Aditya Roy Kapur, liked the post shared by her.

Earlier this year, in January, the actress shared a carousel of images captioned "Paris for a quick minute," giving a glimpse into her outfit of the day during the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week after making her international runway debut. Some pictures also showed her enjoying pizza and pasta.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is now gearing up for her next projects - 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.' She is also set to appear in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever