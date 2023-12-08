The makers revealed in the caption that the trailer of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ will be out in three days i.e December 10

Picture Courtesy/Netflix India's Instagram account

Listen to this article Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ trailer to be out on this date x 00:00

Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ on Thursday announced the trailer release date of the film.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared a new poster of the film featuring Ananya Panday which they captioned, “We’re simple people – we see Ahana in a picture, we like it. Get ready to follow her journey! #KhoGayeHumKahan trailer arrives in 3 days!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster features Ananya taking a mirror selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The makers revealed in the caption that the trailer of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ will be out in three days i.e December 10.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever