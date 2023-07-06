Breaking News
Ananya Panday steps out for family dinner, see pics

Updated on: 06 July,2023 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Actor Ananya Panday stepped out for dinner with her parents Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday and sister Rysa Panday

Picture Courtesy/Bhavana Panday's Instagram account

Actor Ananya Panday had a fun time as she stepped out for dinner with her family. On Wednesday, Ananya's mother took to Instagram, posting several pictures from their family dinner. In one of the pictures, Ananya was all smiles with her parents Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday and sister Rysa Panday.


Ananya looked stunning in a black dress with minimal makeup whereas Chunky wore a floral print shirt. Bhavana opted for a blue outfit and Rysa was cute in a pink outfit. Bhavana also shared a cute photo with her husband Chunky. She also captured some beautiful scenes and images of food.


She captioned the post, "Familia".


 
 
 
 
 
Fans showered love in the comment section. A user wrote, "Ananya is looking dam gorgeous", while another fan commented, "This is such a sweet picture really!!!."

Recently, netizens spotted Ananya Panday in the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' trailer. Several social media users have claimed that Ananya is dancing with Ranveer to a peppy song.

However, the official confirmation regarding Ananya's special appearance is still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. 

