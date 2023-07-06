Breaking News
Here's how Ananya Panday wished Ranveer Singh and confirmed 'Rocky Aur Rani..' cameo, all in one go!

Updated on: 06 July,2023 06:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday today and wishes have been gushing in from everywhere. Ananya Pandey took to her Instagram story to post an adorable picture of Ranveer, Karan Johar and her. She is seen wearing the same red outfit eagle eyed netizens had spotted her in. 

Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Source/Instagram

The much-awaited trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has made a grand debut, captivating audiences with its promise of an enchanting tale of love, drama, and unique comedy. Directed by the visionary Karan Johar, this romantic drama boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, headlined by the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.


As soon as the trailer dropped on YouTube it quickly spread like wildfire across the internet, with fans dissecting every frame of the comedic trailer. However, amidst the laughter and heartfelt moments, there was an unexpected surprise that took netizens by storm—a cameo appearance by Ananya Panday. In a fleeting yet impactful moment, she joins Ranveer Singh in a lively dance sequence, leaving fans in awe. One viewer expressed their excitement, proclaiming, "She is coming to rule our hearts!!"
 
The internet erupted with excitement as fans shared their surprise and delight over Ananya Panday's unexpected cameo. With an already stellar cast that includes veteran actors such as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, the addition of Ananya Panday brought an extra dose of excitement and anticipation to the film.
 
The trailer, which spans almost four minutes, has taken the online world by storm, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the full-fledged movie will have in store. The captivating glimpse into 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has set the stage for an engaging and entertaining cinematic experience. Karan Johar, known for his creative storytelling and larger-than-life productions, seems to have struck a chord with audiences once again. The trailer showcases the perfect blend of romance, drama, and unique comedy, creating an enticing narrative that has left viewers craving for more.

