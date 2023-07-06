The internet erupted with excitement as fans shared their surprise and delight over Ananya Panday's unexpected cameo. With an already stellar cast that includes veteran actors such as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, the addition of Ananya Panday brought an extra dose of excitement and anticipation to the film.

The trailer, which spans almost four minutes, has taken the online world by storm, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the full-fledged movie will have in store. The captivating glimpse into 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has set the stage for an engaging and entertaining cinematic experience. Karan Johar, known for his creative storytelling and larger-than-life productions, seems to have struck a chord with audiences once again. The trailer showcases the perfect blend of romance, drama, and unique comedy, creating an enticing narrative that has left viewers craving for more.