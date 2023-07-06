Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday today and wishes have been gushing in from everywhere. Ananya Pandey took to her Instagram story to post an adorable picture of Ranveer, Karan Johar and her. She is seen wearing the same red outfit eagle eyed netizens had spotted her in.
Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Source/Instagram
The much-awaited trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has made a grand debut, captivating audiences with its promise of an enchanting tale of love, drama, and unique comedy. Directed by the visionary Karan Johar, this romantic drama boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, headlined by the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.