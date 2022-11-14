"And it begins": Hrithik Roshan kickstarts shooting for 'Fighter'

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, the banner producing 'Fighter', shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan along with director Siddharth Anand flying off for the shoot

(Pic courtesy: Marflix Pictures/ Instagram)

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who was most recently seen in 'Vikram Vedha', has finally started the shoot of his next movie 'Fighter' in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone.

The movie, which will be directed by Hrithik's 'War' director, Siddharth Anand, will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, the banner producing 'Fighter', shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan along with director Siddharth Anand flying off for the shoot. In the caption, they wrote "And it begins". #FIGHTER (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARFLIX (@marflix_pictures)

'Fighter', which is an aerial action film, marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the actor's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Bang Bang' and 'War'.

Also Read: 'Pathaan' is not just a film, it is an emotion: Director Siddharth Anand

The makers of the film are eyeing for the January 25, 2024 release of the film in theatres.

Earlier, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram, to share a new poster which he captioned: "25th January 2024 - see you at the theatres! #Fighter." Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, "Fasten your seat-belts! #FIGHTER, India's first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024 (sic)."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever