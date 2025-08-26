Breaking News
Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor purchase swanky apartment worth Rs 5 crores in Bandra

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor purchase swanky apartment worth Rs 5 crores in Bandra

Updated on: 26 August,2025 06:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor have purchased a luxury apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 5 crore. The property spans 1,165 sq. ft. and includes a garage

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor purchase swanky apartment worth Rs 5 crores in Bandra

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor purchase swanky apartment worth Rs 5 crores in Bandra
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, along with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai. According to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards.com, the property costs a whopping Rs 5 crores. The transaction was registered in August 2025.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, along with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai. According to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards.com, the property costs a whopping Rs 5 crores. The transaction was registered in August 2025.

Anil Kapoor and his son buy lavish property



According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment bought by Anil Kapoor and his son is located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd.. It has a built-up area of 108.25 sq. m. (1,165 sq. ft.) and carpet area of 970.71 sq.ft. (90 sq.m.). The deal also includes one garage space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 30 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.


 
 
 
 
 
Bandra West is recognised as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, also reside in Bandra West.

About Anil Kapoor’s properties

The actor currently resides in a Bungalow in the Juhu area with his family. The four-storey bungalow was bought in 2000 for about Rs 30 crore and designed by his wife Sunita. Alongside his Juhu residence, he owns an apartment in Central London, a plush property in Southern California, and a flat in Dubai. 

About Anil and Harsh Varrdhan’s filmography

Anil Kapoor is a veteran Bollywood actor known for his versatility and evergreen energy. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in iconic films across genres. He delivered iconic performances in films like Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Tezaab. Kapoor recently appeared in YRF Spy Universe film War 2.  He will next be seen as an officer in Prime Video’s Subedar, which also stars Radhikka Madan alongside him.

His son Harsh Varrdhan made his acting debut with the romantic drama film Mirzya (2016). He has since starred in the action films Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and Thar (2022).

