Anil Kapoor celebrates 40 years in the film industry

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to pen a special note, celebrating 40 years in the film industry. The actor had made his debut as lead actor with 'Woh 7 Din' that released in 1983.

The note read, "Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be…So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din...I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done."

Recently the actor had said in an interview that he will never have a 'I have done enough' moment in his acting career as he knows how to keep the momentum high without compromising on life's other aspects. The actor whose filmography of four decades boasts of successful entertainers like 'Mr India', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Nayak', 'Welcome' and critically acclaimed movies such as 'Parinda', 'Lamhe', and 'Pukar' among, said he enjoys every bit about acting. "I don't think there ever will be a time when I would say, 'I have done enough, I am fed up'. I don't think so. I enjoy my work, I love it," Kapoor told PTI in an interview. "Whatever you are capable of, you have to just raise the bar and do your best and not be delusional about it. Do not overstretch yourself," he said, adding that he avoids doing anything that will affect his family life or health. "So, I will sacrifice some films which I cannot do," he said. Kapoor, who has no formal training in acting, credited watching films, movie sets, and paying attention to how his co-actors perform a scene, for helping him evolve as an actor.