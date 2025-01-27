Breaking News
Anil Kapoor celebrates Shekhar Kapoor’s Padma Bhushan with Mr India moments

Updated on: 27 January,2025 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Shekhar Kapur has been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Celebrating the momentous occasion, actor Anil Kapoor shared moments from Mr India shoot

Anil Kapoor celebrates Shekhar Kapoor’s Padma Bhushan with Mr India moments

Anil Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur. Pics/Yogen Shah

Known for his incredible work in films such as "Masoom", "Mr India", and "Bandit Queen", Shekhar Kapur has been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Celebrating the momentous occasion, actor Anil Kapoor took to the stories section of his Instagram handle, and shared a couple of priceless moments from their 1987 venture, "Mr India".
 
Anil Kapoor further wrote a congratulatory note to go with the throwback pictures, "Congratulations to my dear friend @shekharkapur on receiving the Padma Bhushan! Your brilliance and unwavering dedication to cinema is truly an inspiration. This honor is a testament to your incredible journey, and I couldn't be happier Shekhar", along with a hug, red heart, clinging glasses, and high-five emojis.


Picture Couresy/Anil Kapoor`s Instagram Account


Elated by the prestigious honor, Shekhar Kapur also posted an elongated note on X (previously known as Twitter). He said, "What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are."


Apart from Shekhar Kapur, late Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, Tamil superstar Ajith, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, cinema veteran Anant Nag, and Bharatnatyam dancer-actor Shobana are also among the 139 Padma awardees announced this year on the evening of the 76th Republic Day.

On another hand, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming entertainer, "Subedaar". With him in the titular role of Subedaar Arjun Singh, Radhika Madan has been roped in to play his daughter in the film. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the project has been bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra in collaboration with Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor. The makers have already unveiled the first look poster for 'Subedaar' back in March 2024.

