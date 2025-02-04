Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anil Kapoor compares Aryan Khan to Amar Akbar Anthony filmmaker Manmohan Desai

Updated on: 04 February,2025 10:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Anil Kapoor is lavishing praise on Aryan Khan for his directorial debut. He even called Aryan a younger version of filmmaker Manmohan Desai

Actor Anil Kapoor is lavishing praise on Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for his directorial debut. He even called Aryan a younger version of Manmohan Desai.


On Tuesday, Anil took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the promo of Aryan’s upcoming streaming show ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’. The special video takes a meta approach as it shows Aryan directing SRK for a promo.


Anil wrote on the video, “With the Dyavol in the Director's chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sureshot blockbuster. Aryan you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai...Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut”.


Earlier, Anil celebrated the 44th anniversary of ‘Hum Paanch’, a significant film in the history of the Indian film industry. The film was directed by Bapu and produced by Surinder Kapoor under the family’s SK Films banner.

Anil worked as a casting director on the film. Reflecting on the journey, the actor shared a rare photo from the film’s production and paid tribute to the team behind the classic.

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film ‘Subedaar’, marking his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. The first teaser of Prime Video’s highly anticipated action-drama ‘Subedaar’ was released last month showcasing Kapoor in an intense and riveting avatar.

Earlier, Anil remembered the Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor on his centenary. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures of the late filmmaker-actor as he recollected how Raj Kapoor inspired him. He also penned a note in the caption.

He wrote, “14th December, Raj Uncle’s birthday, has always been special. Always looked forward to this day. This day the 14th of Dec was marked not only for me and our family but for the entire Indian film fraternity as a very special day, as a day of celebration”.

aryan khan Shah Rukh Khan anil kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news

