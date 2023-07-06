Neeyat review: Anil Kapoor shares his opinion on the film led by Vidya Balan as an murder investigator

Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan

Listen to this article Anil Kapoor reviews Vidya Balan's 'Neeyat'; calls it a cinematic brilliance x 00:00

The team of the murder mystery film 'Neeyat' hosted a special screening on Wednesday night for members of the film industry. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, the film is directed by Anu Menon. The director actor duo had previoulsy worked together in Shakuntala.

Anil Kapoor, who attended the industry screening of 'Neeyat', took to his Instagram stories to review the film. "Just witnessed the cinematic brilliance of Neeyat tonight. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it!! @balanvidya always a pleasure to watch you on screen! A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it. You've crafted a masterpiece that leave a lasting impression," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Talking about the film, Vidya Balan told ANI, You will experience something extraordinary after seeing the movie because of the exceptional star cast, which consists of many talented performers."

The story revolves around billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close-knit family and friends, where everyone is caught up in their own web of secrets. The setting is the stunningly magnificent highlands of Scotland. In this classic whodunnit, investigator Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) must unearth the hidden motivations and riddles after Ashish Kapoor is found dead at his own party.

Speaking about her experience of working on 'Neeyat' and returning to the big screen, Vidya Balan said, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In 'Neeyat', Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not the least, I’m supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions.”

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, which also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video. 'Neeyat' will be out in theatres on July 7.