Actor Siddhant Karnick, who recently garnered fame for his role in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial 'Animal', expressed his desire to date the film's actress Triptii Dimri. Spoiler alert! The actor, who was brutally killed by Ranbir Kapoor in the first installment, will not be sharing screen space in the second part titled - 'Animal Park'.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Siddhant mentioned, "I would love to date Triptii Dimri."

Siddhant’s previous marriage

Siddhant was previously married to Megha Gupta. They tied the knot in 2016. Their relationship hit a rough patch in 2019. It was confirmed in 2020 that they were officially divorced after four years of marriage. Megha was earlier married to film distributor-turned-fitness trainer Aditya Shroff.

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

Rumours are rife that Triptii has been dating businessman Sam Merchant. The two were spotted together after a shopping spree in Mumbai last week. She was previously dating producer Karnesh Ssharma (brother of actress Anushka Sharma).

Siddhant in Animal

For those unversed, Siddhant essayed the role of Ranbir's jijaji (brother-in-law) in the film. In an interview with mid-day.com, the actor admitted being a little anxious, considering how the character was conceived and treated in Hindi cinema over the years. “When Sandeep sir told me about this critical scene, he completely broke it down in shot divisions — from detailing about camera angles to playing the background score that would actually accompany that scene — I was sold,” he said. “So it has not only been a wonderful experience working with a director with that kind of vision and clarity but also a very learning and enriching one for me as an actor," he added.

'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. It revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film also starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

About Siddhant Karnick

Siddhant marked his television debut with the romantic teen drama show 'Remix'. After doing several shows on television, Siddhant entered the film space with movies like 'Thappad' and 'Adipurush'. He also made headlines for his role in the second season of the web series 'Made In Heaven'.