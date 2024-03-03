'Animal' actor Upendra Limaye to star in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'

Actor Upendra Limaye, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema and received a lot of appreciation for his role in ‘Animal,' will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'

Upendra Limaye, the beloved Freddy from 'Animal' is now Mendoza Bhai, the gangster and the newest addition to the cast of 'Madgaon Express,' produced by the powerhouse duo, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment and directed by Kunal Kemmu. Get ready for non-stop giggles as Upendra Limaye steps into the shoes of Mendoza Bhai, promising to bring the house down with his hilarious antics!

To kick things off with a bang, the makers of 'Madgaon Express' have dropped a very witty video and a vibrant poster, giving fans a taste of the madness and adventure awaiting them. The film marks Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut and it is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, this film is shaping up to be a laugh riot like no other.

Upendra Limaye's return to the big screen after his unforgettable turn as Freddy has fans buzzing with excitement. With the trailer set to hit screens on March 5th and the movie releasing on March 22, 2024, get ready for a journey filled with friendship, chaos and a lot of crazy adventures!

Starring the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in 'Mirzapur,' 'Scam 1992,' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan' respectively, the cast is further enriched by the charismatic Nora Fatehi,. As this has piqued the anticipation for the release of the trailer, the makers are now gearing up for a grand trailer launch on 5th March 2024.

'Madgaon Express' unfolds as a comedy film following three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. This marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy.

Brace yourself for a hilarious journey with 'Madgaon Express,' brought to you from the makers of blockbusters like 'Fukrey,' 'Rock On,' and 'Don' ensuring continuous laughs and pure entertainment.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, 'Madgaon Express' is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

