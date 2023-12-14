Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are at loggerheads in the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, there is also unsaid love between them that gets reflected during the climax

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Pic/X

Listen to this article Animal: Bobby Deol reveals deleted scene had him kiss Ranbir Kapoor, may be released in OTT version x 00:00

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal' is breaking records at the box office each day. The film which is 'A' rated and has a runtime of over 3 hours, initially had a runtime of close to 4 hours. Now, Bobby Deol had made some interesting revelations about the deleted scenes in the film.

In the movie, Bobby plays Abrar while Ranbir Kapoor plays Rannvijay. In a scene, their characters involve in hand combat while being shirtless on an airstrip. Bobby Deol revealed that there was a relationship of love-hate between their characters as they were also cousins. The actor also shared that there was key moment during their confrontational scene that was removed by Vanga for the theatrical cut. The actor said that the scene might make it to the final cut for the OTT version. Recalling how Vanga described Abrar to him, Bobby said in an interview with The Quint, “There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby further revealed that there was kiss between the two characters as well. "He said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’."

Bobby also spoke about the subtle love in the scene and the shot of him lying on Ranbir's bare body and taking a smoke. "Both their families love each other. We are family. There is love for each other’s brothers. But that moment was also Sandeep’s idea. We were doing the fight sequence, practicing for it, and then he said, ‘You know what Bobby, I want you to punch him and lie on top of him’. It was more about me being powerful. Obviously, the hero always wins in the end. And the shot of me unzipping, it was his idea. He brings that alpha thing to every character," he said.