Animal instincts at work

Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu

Ranbir Kapoor


Back in Mumbai after the teaser launch of his passion project Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has dived headlong into the universe of Animal. The actor has kick-started a two-week schedule of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial offering in the city today. The first leg of the gangster-based drama — also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna — was conducted in Manali in late April, followed by a stint in Chembur. Now, one hears that the action has shifted to south Mumbai.  

Sandeep Reddy VangaSandeep Reddy Vanga




A source reveals that Vanga will focus on the scenes featuring Ranbir and Deol in the ongoing stint. “They will shoot in areas around Sophia College at Pedder Road. With Anil sir keeping busy with the promotions for JugJugg Jeeyo, the team has decided to can Ranbir’s solo scenes first. Following that, Bobby will join him for some crucial scenes. The director has also lined up some action sequences that will be filmed towards the end of the spell,” says the source. 


