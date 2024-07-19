Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kumar family bereaved

Kumar family bereaved

Updated on: 20 July,2024 06:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Her father Krishan Kumar is known for starring in films such as Bewafa Sanam and Kasam Teri Kasam in the 1990s

Kumar family bereaved

Krishan Kumar with daughter

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of former actor and T-Series producer Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, has died at the age of 21 after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was being treated in Germany. 


A source shared, “Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and she was undergoing treatment for it for about three years. The family flew her to Germany some days ago for her treatment at a hospital there. She breathed her last on Thursday.” In a statement, the spokesperson of T-Series confirmed the sad news. “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected,” the statement read.


Tishaa was the cousin of Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of the music label and the production-distribution house. Her father Krishan Kumar is known for starring in films such as Bewafa Sanam and Kasam Teri Kasam in the 1990s. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

