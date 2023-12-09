Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Animal Reports claim Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Tripti Dimris role in Ranbir Kapoors crime drama

Animal: Reports claim Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Tripti Dimri's role in Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama

Updated on: 09 December,2023 06:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amid media reports of casting Sara Ali Khan for Triptii Dimri’s much-hyped role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’, an insider has debunked the rumours

Animal: Reports claim Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Tripti Dimri's role in Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article
Animal: Reports claim Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Tripti Dimri's role in Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama
x
00:00

Amid media reports of casting Sara Ali Khan for Triptii Dimri’s much-hyped role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action drama ‘Animal’, an insider has debunked the rumours and revealed that the ‘Kedarnath’ star never even auditioned for the movie.


According to the viral media reports, there was a buzz that Sara was considered for Triptii’s role of Zoya Wahab Riaz in ‘Animal’. The reports said that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not ‘excited’ with Sara's audition, and found Triptii better suited for the portrayal of Zoya.


Now, putting rumours to rest, an industry insider revealed to IANS: “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for ‘Animal’.”


Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir).

The movie has been receiving mixed reviews and has been called toxic and misogynistic. This is not the first time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made a movie that portrays toxic masculinity; his earlier releases 'Arjun Reddy,' starring Vijay Deverakonda, and 'Kabir Singh,' starring Shahid Kapoor, were no exceptions. Amid the controversy and buzz that 'Animal' is creating, Tripti in an interview with IANS Triptib opened about if she she feel the film was misogynistic?

The actress told IANS: “I think cinema is about free artistic expression, and it should be that way.”

As per rfeports by Trade Ananlyst Taran Adarsh, Animal is a highest grossing ‘A’ certified film. He while sharing the bo-office report wrote, “#Animal is SENSATIONAL… Packs an EXTRAORDINARY TOTAL in Week 1…
 
He further wrote, “#Animal Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr, Wed 27.80 cr, Thu 22.35 cr. Total: â¹ 300.81 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice”

Sharing the collection in south Indian Language he wrote, “#Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr, Sun 7.23 cr, Mon 4.41 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 2.65 cr, Thu 1.78 cr. Total: â¹ 37.82 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: â¹ 338.63 cr Nett BOC. #AnimalTheFilm”

On the work front, Sara was last seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. She next has ‘Murder Mubarak’ opposite Vijay Varma, ‘Metro in Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor, and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Animal ranbir kapoor Tripti Dimri Rashmika Mandanna anil kapoor bobby deol sara ali khan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK