Animal: Reports claim Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for Tripti Dimri's role in Ranbir Kapoor's crime drama

Amid media reports of casting Sara Ali Khan for Triptii Dimri’s much-hyped role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’, an insider has debunked the rumours

Amid media reports of casting Sara Ali Khan for Triptii Dimri’s much-hyped role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action drama ‘Animal’, an insider has debunked the rumours and revealed that the ‘Kedarnath’ star never even auditioned for the movie.

According to the viral media reports, there was a buzz that Sara was considered for Triptii’s role of Zoya Wahab Riaz in ‘Animal’. The reports said that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not ‘excited’ with Sara's audition, and found Triptii better suited for the portrayal of Zoya.

Now, putting rumours to rest, an industry insider revealed to IANS: “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for ‘Animal’.”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir).

The movie has been receiving mixed reviews and has been called toxic and misogynistic. This is not the first time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made a movie that portrays toxic masculinity; his earlier releases 'Arjun Reddy,' starring Vijay Deverakonda, and 'Kabir Singh,' starring Shahid Kapoor, were no exceptions. Amid the controversy and buzz that 'Animal' is creating, Tripti in an interview with IANS Triptib opened about if she she feel the film was misogynistic?

The actress told IANS: “I think cinema is about free artistic expression, and it should be that way.”

As per rfeports by Trade Ananlyst Taran Adarsh, Animal is a highest grossing ‘A’ certified film. He while sharing the bo-office report wrote, “#Animal is SENSATIONAL… Packs an EXTRAORDINARY TOTAL in Week 1…



He further wrote, “#Animal Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr, Wed 27.80 cr, Thu 22.35 cr. Total: â¹ 300.81 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice”

Sharing the collection in south Indian Language he wrote, “#Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr, Sun 7.23 cr, Mon 4.41 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 2.65 cr, Thu 1.78 cr. Total: â¹ 37.82 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: â¹ 338.63 cr Nett BOC. #AnimalTheFilm”

On the work front, Sara was last seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. She next has ‘Murder Mubarak’ opposite Vijay Varma, ‘Metro in Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor, and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.