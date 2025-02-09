Anjana Sukhani recalled the time she was uninformed about a kissing scene between her and Anil Kapoor in Salaam-e-Ishq, which left her feeling helpless on set

Anjana Sukhani, Anil Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Anjana Sukhani, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 film Hum Dum, and went on to star in popular films like Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Golmaal Returns, Shaandaar, and others, speaks about the time she was uninformed about a kissing scene between her and Anil Kapoor, which left her feeling helpless on set.

Anjana Sukhani on kissing scene with Anil Kapoor

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anjana recalled her time on the sets of Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-e-Ishq, stating, "There is a scene where AK (Anil Kapoor) completely shaves his mustache, and there is a club scene. There is supposed to be a kiss between me and AK. I was not told about the kiss right till the end we were walking on the set to do the scene, I was not told. This wouldn’t have happened with a star kid.”

She continued, “I was nervous. I was overwhelmed. I didn’t have anybody around me to even have a chat about it. I was just told this is what you have to do. I wanted to cry because I wasn’t mentally prepared for it. I am saying if I knew like, maybe an hour or one hour ago, I would have been prepared but it came as a shock. I don’t have any friend on set. I feel that becomes a little unfair treatment in terms of somebody who is not coming from the background, or who doesn’t have nepo kid tag."

Anjana Sukhani’s work front

Anjana Sukhani took a brief break from acting stating that she was battling clinical depression. She recently featured in Sooraj Barjatya’s Bada Naam Karenge. The web series features a stellar cast with Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani. Helmed by Gullak fame Palash Vaswani, it premiered on Sony LIV on 7th February.

It is a heartwarming love story set against the backdrop of two families from different walks of life. The narrative follows two young individuals, one from a wealthy business family and the other from a family of teachers, who fall in love but are forced apart. As fate brings them back together, they must navigate the complexities of their families' expectations, cultural differences, and generational clashes.