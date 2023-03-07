Ankit Tiwari rings in his 37th birthday with wife Pallavi and daughter Aarya by cutting a cake, will be having a working Holi

Following the festival of colors being round the corner it is noted that Ankit will be having a working Holi. He is flying to Bhopal and will be performing in the heart of India on Holi and will be celebrating this festival with his fans on stage

The king of love anthems in bollywood, singer Ankit Tiwari, celebrated his birthday on March 6th, and celebs and fans have been pouring wishes from all quarters. Ankit’s social media is filled with dms and birthday blessings from his fans his wife Pallavi Tiwari did the celebratory honours by his side. The 'Aashiqui 2' singer rang on his special day with his family and cut two sumptuous-looking cakes by the hands of his daughter Aarya and kids.

For the unversed, Ankit, recently launched his music label Mist music. His song ‘Aye Dil’ is a major hit and is still ruling the music charts.

Ankit Tiwari is an Indian playback singer, live performer ,music director, and composer. He began his career in the music field when he met Pradeep Sarkar. He got a chance to work on jingles and started composing background music for television programmes. Eventually, he got a chance in the movies when he was offered to compose music for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer 'Do Dooni Chaar' (2010) and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' (2011). With the film, he also started his singing career with the song he composed for the film.

In 2014, he collaborated with Mohit Suri for 'Ek Villain', where he composed and sang the song 'Galliyan' for which he received two nominations in Filmfare Awards, winning Best Male Playback Singer, which is the only Filmfare Award won by someone other than Arijit Singh from 2014 to 2020. He also recorded the song 'O Yara' for the Pakistani film, 'Bin Roye'.

