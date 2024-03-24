Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ankita Lokhande did not charge a single rupee for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ankita Lokhande did not charge a ‘single rupee’ for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Ankita Lokhande did not charge a "single rupee" for her latest release ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, reveals producer Sandeep Singh

Ankita Lokhande did not charge a ‘single rupee’ for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Ankita Lokhande. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ankita Lokhande did not charge a ‘single rupee’ for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’
x
00:00

Actress Ankita Lokhande did not charge a "single rupee" for her latest release ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ starring Randeep Hooda, reveals producer Sandeep Singh.


Ankita has time and again played meaty characters on screen.


Be it Archana from the show ‘Pavitra Rishta’, Jhalkari bai in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” or her latest ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, where she essays an unsung hero and a courageous companion Yamunabai to Randeep’s character, Ankita, has always enchanted the audience with her acting prowess.


Talking to IANS about picking such roles, Ankita said: “That comes naturally to me but I don’t choose it purposely.”

The film’s producer Sandeep added that she is an actor with high caliber and hence she lands such strong roles.

Sandeep shared: “Producers like us or Ekta Kapoor, Kangana or Kamal Jain, we all know what kind of caliber she has as an actor. So, we come with those kinds of quality-driven, performance oriented roles to Ankita.”

The producer revealed: "For this film, she did not charge a single rupee.”

When asked why Ankita did not take any remuneration for the film, she said: “Because he came to me with the film. He is my very dear friend and there were a lot of things going on. Sandeep was already into a lot where he was looking for finance for the film and I was there for him.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ankita lokhande randeep hooda bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK