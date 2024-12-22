In an exclusive interaction with mid-day, Anshul Garg confirms he is collaborating with American pop icon Selena Gomez for a track

After delivering tracks like Guli mata and Zaalima, Indian music producer Anshul Garg shares that he is set to release a song in collaboration with American singer Selena Gomez next year. Garg, who had, until now, not confirmed his association with the singer, tells mid-day that they are set to shoot next year.

In this interview, he shares why his keen interest in artistes from the west is beneficial for Indian music, and its musicians.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

How did your association with Selena come about?

I did my first international collaboration for a song called Guli Mata. When I made that song, and made my team hear it, they opined that half of the song was incomprehensible. But, we know that when south music became popular in the north, many people from that area also did not understand the lyrics, but grooved to the music nonetheless. Also, while traveling abroad, I heard a lot of French and Afro music, and enjoyed them. So, I was keen to be part of international collaborations. Eventually, the song did pretty well on the global charts. In fact, we received an award for it in the UAE recently. I subsequently collaborated with other international artistes and kept building relationships with them and their management teams. Now, apart from Selena, we are in talks with to three to four big artistes. In 2025 or 2026, I should be able to bring them to India.

What can you share about the song that you’ve done with her?

Selena is an icon, and everyone I meet knows who she is. Even in India, she is a celebrated name. She has never come here, though. We’ve locked the song, and have decided which Indian singer should render it, but that’s a detail I am not permitted to reveal just yet. It’s a Hindi and English number, and we’ll have clarity around when it can be released after we shoot it next year, probably in March.

What sparked your interest in creating fusions with artistes from the west?

A lot of people told me to train my attention on the Indian market, and [criticised me] for changing the positioning of Indian music. They’d tell me that this development would lead people to forget our own music. But, I believe, the things I am doing will help take Indian music to the global stage. When I’m in Los Angeles, I don’t hear any Indian songs there. While I am at a restaurant, I’d like to listen to at least two to three Indian numbers. Hopefully, in the next five years, we will see that happening. Punjabi numbers are becoming so popular in the west. It will boom in the next three years.

So, I feel, Indian music will be the next big thing in the world. You will see international artistes becoming inclined towards Indian music, and international actors putting Indian songs on their social media reels. That’s going to happen really soon.

What makes you so confident about this statement?

I’ve been in this industry for eight years, and have seen the conversation around Indian music change in the last two years. I’ve been talking to many artistes abroad, and they are [all] keen to come to India and collaborate with the musicians here. Martin Garrix is collaborating with Arijit Singh now.

Have there been instances when you collaborated with an international artiste but had to shelve the song because it didn’t feel right?

Many times. [Recently] I collaborated with a female Russian artiste. We were [in discussion] for months, and suddenly, I felt [it wasn’t right]. If I get bored of the song too soon, then I will [shelve it]. We aim to be at the Grammys. Hopefully, we should be nominated in 2026 or 2027. For that, we need to be very sure about what we do. Working on an international number takes time because there’s a whole lot of paperwork involved. We also want to ensure that the Indian and international parts are [appropriately included]. It’s a process that takes eight months. So, we make five to six songs with all the artistes that we work with, and shelve most of them. We retain only one or two.

Is there any artiste you’re keen to join hands with?

Drake and The Weeknd. Those will be very exciting. Getting them to India and having them sing a line or two in our language will also be very exciting.