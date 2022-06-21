Anshuman Malhotra: It’s better to mature late on screen

Playing a college boy in Feels Like Home, 26-year-old Anshuman, on why he is often offered teenager roles

Anshuman Malhotra

There’s a lot that keeps Anshuman Malhotra occupied even when he is not charming his fans with his performances. While the pandemic left him with little to no offers on the acting front, he busied himself with writing his own music and penning scripts. “The pandemic gave me the opportunity to self-introspect. I had this need to do something creative. So, along with making videos on YouTube, I wrote songs and stories. The world will soon [be witness to the] rapper, singer, and writer in me,” says Malhotra, who was recently seen in the Lionsgate Play series, Feels Like Home.



Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Preet Kammani and Vishnu Kaushal

At 26, Malhotra still gets away with playing a teenager. While most actors would be itching to switch to mature characters, the Warrior High actor hopes to keep playing young roles for “at least two more years”. “It’s better to mature late [on screen]. Because I still haven’t managed to get a beard, people don’t cast me for mature and intense roles. However, I am looking forward to playing a dark character on screen,” says the actor, who is seen as a college boy in the six-part series. While it was creator Sidhanta Mathur’s credibility and past works — Little Things, What the Folks, Adulting — that brought Malhotra on board Feels Like Home, he claims the story sealed the deal. “I had had a similar experience [as depicted in the show] when I first came to Mumbai and was living with friends for two years. I thought by being a part of the show, I could bring [my own experiences] to the table. The writers have kept the show real and relatable. Secondly, I was excited about working with Vishnu [Kaushal] and Preet [Preet Kammani],” says Malhotra, who had met co-star Mihir Ahuja on set. “Mihir’s performance left me dumbstruck. Even though Vishnu is younger than me, I look up to him for his sincerity and his discipline towards his craft.”

