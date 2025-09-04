Anupam Kher recently shared a special video of his meeting with music icons Shreya Ghoshal and MM Keeravaani. In the clip, the duo is seen casually humming together, creating a soulful moment

Anupam Kher on meeting Shreya Ghoshal and MM Keeravaani: 'Even their humming is magical'

The actor posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, calling the meeting a "magical encounter." In the clip, Ghoshal and Keeravaani are seen humming together, creating a soulful moment that left Kher and fans spellbound.

Actor Anupam Kher left fans delighted as he shared a heartwarming moment with two of India's most celebrated music icons, singer Shreya Ghoshal and Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani.

Describing the experience, Kher wrote, "MAGICAL ENCOUNTER: I had the pleasure and privilege of meeting two magicians from the world of music - mmkeeravaani sir and dearest shreyaghoshal! Even their casual humming can transport one to a world of peace and tranquility! The meeting happened few days back. But its impact will remain for a long long time! Loved the encounter! Jai Ho! Music MMKeeravani Shreyaghoshal"

Fans, in no time, flooded the comment section, praising the rare and beautiful gathering of talents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher is gearing up for his next big project, 'The Bengal Files,' in which he will be seen portraying the role of Mahatma Gandhi.

The film explores communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events such as the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, described as a Hindu genocide.

'The Bengal Files' is slated for theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

