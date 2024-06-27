Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 9 in New Delhi.

Anupam Kher

Listen to this article Anupam Kher drops fun reel with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika x 00:00

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is often seen sharing fun reels featuring late friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika, delighted fans with yet another video. The veteran actor dropped a fun reel on his X account on Wednesday, where he and Vanshika can be seen recreating a popular scene, holding a 200 rupee note and delivering the iconic dialogue from 'Phir Hera Pheri'. In the video captioned "Feel the reel" (laughing emoji), Anupam expressed his joy: "Always a pleasure to make reels with the one and only #VanshikaKaushik. She is so talented and loving, just like her father and my friend #SatishKaushik! Love and prayers always."

After Satish's sudden demise, Kher had promised to spend a lot of time with his daughter. He is often seen posting videos and pictures with her. Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 9 in New Delhi. Kher was the first one to break the news of his demise on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'. Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Anupam Kher will be next seen 'Tanvi The Great' Anupam earlier announced the film on his social media handle.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too.

Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio." Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever