Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anupam Kher lifts weights for his back If it doesnt challenge you it wont change you
<< Back to Elections 2024

Anupam Kher lifts weights for his back: 'If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you’

Updated on: 25 April,2024 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher, at the age of 69, has redefined fitness goals with his latest workout video, where he is seen lifting weights for a back workout

Anupam Kher lifts weights for his back: 'If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you’

Anupam Kher

Listen to this article
Anupam Kher lifts weights for his back: 'If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you’
x
00:00

Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher, at the age of 69, has redefined fitness goals with his latest workout video, where he is seen lifting weights for a back workout.


Anupam took to Instagram and shared a video. In the clip, he is seen using a lat pulldown machine, which helps strengthen the back and improve posture.


"If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you," Anupam captioned the clip, which had the Shiva Tandav Stotram by singer Shankar Mahadevan playing in the background.


In the clip, the 69-year-old actor’s back is towards the camera, and he is seen shirtless as he works out on the machine.

On the work front, Anupam is all set to return as a director after over two decades with 'Tanvi The Great'. The film also features Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani, Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara, and National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh, who has choreographed numbers such as 'Ghoomar', 'Dholida', and 'Garmi'.

Anupam, who made his directorial debut with the 2002 film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’ starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, announced 'Tanvi The Great' on his 69th birthday in March.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anupam kher bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK