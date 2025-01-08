Journalist, poet and filmmaker Pritish Nandy has passed away. The news was shared by actor Anupam Kher who was a close friend of Nandy

Pritish Nandy

Listen to this article Anupam Kher mourns demise of journalist and filmmaker Pritish Nandy:'He was my support system' x 00:00

Pritish Nandy, a noted journalist, poet and filmmaker, has passed away at the age of 73. The news was shared his close friend and actor Anupam Kher on social media. Kher penned a long note talking about his decades old association with Nandy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anupam Kher took to social media on Wednesday night to share the news of Pritish Nandy's demise. Sharing a recent pic of the filmmaker and one from his youth, Kher wrote, "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well #HeartBroken".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

About Pritish Nandy

Born on January 15, 1951, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, Nandy was a celebrated journalist, poet, filmmaker and humanitarian. In the 1990s, he also hosted a talk show on Doordarshan called The Pritish Nandy Show where he spoke to celebrities. He served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004, representing the Shiv Sena party.

He is the author of forty books of poetry in English and has translated poems by other writers from Bengali, Urdu and Punjabi into English as well as a new version of the Isha Upanishad. Apart from these, he has authored books of stories and non fiction as well as three books of translations of classical love poetry from Sanskrit. He was Publishing Director of The Times of India Group and Editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India, The Independent, and Filmfare in the 1980s, all simultaneously.

He produced many films in the early 2000s including films like Sur, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Pyaar Ke Side Effects under his banner Pritish Nandy Communications. His company recently produced the web series Four More Shots Please and the anthology series Modern Love Mumbai.