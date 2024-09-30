Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anupam Kher shares video of Rs 500 currency with his face netizens say 19 20 ka farak hai

Anupam Kher shares video of Rs 500 currency with his face, netizens say, '19-20 ka farak hai'

Updated on: 30 September,2024 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared a video of bundles of Rs 500 currency notes with his face printed on them

Anupam Kher shares video of Rs 500 currency with his face, netizens say, '19-20 ka farak hai'

In Pic: Anupam Kher

Listen to this article
Anupam Kher shares video of Rs 500 currency with his face, netizens say, '19-20 ka farak hai'
x
00:00

An absolutely bizarre incident took place in Ahmedabad, which has caught actor Anupam Kher’s attention. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of bundles of Rs 500 currency notes with his face printed on them. It was earlier reported that a businessman was conned with these notes in exchange for 2.1 kgs of gold. While sharing the video on his Instagram, Kher wrote in Hindi, “Lo ji kar lo baat, 500 ke note par Gandhi ji ki jagah meri photo? Kuch bhi ho sakta hai."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



Netizens React to Anupam Kher’s Post

As soon as Anupam Kher dropped the video, fans started reacting to it. One said, "19-20 ka farak hai." Another wrote, "Chaaa gaye guru aap toh." A third user quipped, "Aacha sir, bataya bhi nahi, chup chap apne note chapwa liye." Another one commented, “Kamal ki kalakari Kari hai.. @anupampkher Mubarak ho aap note pe aagye”

All About the Fake Notes with Anupam Kher’s Face

A bullion trader was allegedly duped of 2.1 kgs of gold after unidentified conmen handed over counterfeit currency featuring the face of noted actor Anupam Kher in Gujarat. The Ahmedabad police have launched an investigation into the matter after receiving a complaint, an official said, according to PTI. According to PTI, the incident left a local bullion trader, identified as Mehul Thakkar, high and dry after he was duped of 2.1 kgs of gold.

Mehul Thakkar filed a complaint with the Navrangpura police station and narrated the entire incident, detailing how he was tricked into accepting 26 bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes. The fake currency, which bore the misspelt label "Resole Bank of India," was presented to his staff in exchange for 2.1 kgs of gold on September 24, as per PTI.

An official stated that the saga began when Mehul Thakkar, a gold dealer, received a call from one Prashant Patel, the manager of a jewellery shop whom the bullion trader knew, the news agency reported on Monday. Patel was eager to buy 2.1 kgs of gold, and after some haggling, they settled on a price of Rs 1.60 crore.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anupam kher Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK