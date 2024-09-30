Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared a video of bundles of Rs 500 currency notes with his face printed on them

In Pic: Anupam Kher

An absolutely bizarre incident took place in Ahmedabad, which has caught actor Anupam Kher’s attention. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of bundles of Rs 500 currency notes with his face printed on them. It was earlier reported that a businessman was conned with these notes in exchange for 2.1 kgs of gold. While sharing the video on his Instagram, Kher wrote in Hindi, “Lo ji kar lo baat, 500 ke note par Gandhi ji ki jagah meri photo? Kuch bhi ho sakta hai."

Netizens React to Anupam Kher’s Post

As soon as Anupam Kher dropped the video, fans started reacting to it. One said, "19-20 ka farak hai." Another wrote, "Chaaa gaye guru aap toh." A third user quipped, "Aacha sir, bataya bhi nahi, chup chap apne note chapwa liye." Another one commented, “Kamal ki kalakari Kari hai.. @anupampkher Mubarak ho aap note pe aagye”

All About the Fake Notes with Anupam Kher’s Face

A bullion trader was allegedly duped of 2.1 kgs of gold after unidentified conmen handed over counterfeit currency featuring the face of noted actor Anupam Kher in Gujarat. The Ahmedabad police have launched an investigation into the matter after receiving a complaint, an official said, according to PTI. According to PTI, the incident left a local bullion trader, identified as Mehul Thakkar, high and dry after he was duped of 2.1 kgs of gold.

Mehul Thakkar filed a complaint with the Navrangpura police station and narrated the entire incident, detailing how he was tricked into accepting 26 bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes. The fake currency, which bore the misspelt label "Resole Bank of India," was presented to his staff in exchange for 2.1 kgs of gold on September 24, as per PTI.

An official stated that the saga began when Mehul Thakkar, a gold dealer, received a call from one Prashant Patel, the manager of a jewellery shop whom the bullion trader knew, the news agency reported on Monday. Patel was eager to buy 2.1 kgs of gold, and after some haggling, they settled on a price of Rs 1.60 crore.