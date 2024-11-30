Anupam Kher recently completed his 40 glorious years in the Indian cinema with his recent release, 'Vijay 69'. He took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt post

Pic/Instagram

Anupam Kher completed 40 glorious years in cinema this year and he celebrated this milestone moment of his career during the promotions of 'Vijay 69', a direct-to-streaming film that is garnering a lot of acclaim. 'Vijay 69' is currently streaming on Netflix and it also stars Chunky Panday and 'The Archies' fame Mihir Ahuja.

While Anupam is basking in the success of the film, he looks back on how he began his journey in the Hindi film industry as a struggling actor trying his best to make two ends meet. Anupam visited 6 places in the city that are extremely dear to him because of the nostalgic value that they hold for him and speaks his heart out about how these places shaped him formative years in Bollywood.

Casa Maria, St Paul's Road

The actor shared a photo from Casa Maria on St Paul's Road in Bandra. He also mentioned that this was his third house in the city. He further mentions that he was living on the first floor during the shooting of his debut film 'Saaransh' in 1984.

Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, ( Bandra West)

The second place very close to his heart is the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir. This was the first place where he worked when he came to Mumbai on 3rd June, 1981, looking for a job in an acting school. It was then that he discovered that there was no tangible building or a designated place or an acting school, the classes were conducted on a beach back then.

Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Anupam Kher started his life at Prithvi when he landed in Mumbai on June 3rd, 1981. This is the same place where Satish Kaushik’s play “Us Par Ka Nazara” which was an adaptation of Arthur Miller's play, “A View from the Bridge” was staged.

Anupam Kher remembered his first play with Kirron Kher, 'Desire Under the Elms'. He also mentioned doing 'Look Back In Anger', 'Salgirah' and 'Kuch bhi ho sakta hai'.

Kalumal Estate, Juhu

Anupam Kher further mentioned that his first 1-BHK flat was at Kalumal Estate Juhu, its number was B23.

Shastri Nagar, Santacruz Linking Road Extension

Anupam Kher mentioned the place he lived in at Shastri Nagar Linking Road extension between 1982 to 1983. He calls it an unforgettable experience as he lived with four people. He added they used to sleep on the floor and there was no fan. He can never forget those days.

Kherwadi

Anupam Kher lived in Bandra East, Kherwadi in 1981 with four people.