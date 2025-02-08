Breaking News
Anupam Kher shares throwback picture with Yash Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna from Chandni set

Updated on: 08 February,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Friday, Anupam shared a nostalgic image on Instagram, accompanied by a caption from his film Daddy. The picture was from the sets of Chandni

Picture Courtesy/Anupam Kher's Instagram account

Actor Anupam Kher took a stroll down memory lane and shared a heartwarming throwback picture featuring the late veteran actors Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and the legendary producer Yash Chopra.


On Friday, Anupam shared a nostalgic image on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Yaad karne pr bita hua sukh bhi dukh hi deta hai. Vaise toh ye dialouge meri film #Daddy ka hai. Par ye photo film #Chandni ki shooting ke pehle din ka hai. Baaki main kya kahun."


(Past happiness also hurts when remembering! "Btw this dialogue is from my film #Daddy But this photo is from the first day of shooting of the film #Chandni. What do I say the rest?)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The image captured Anupam, along with Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and Yash Chopra, on the sets of 'Chandni.'

As soon as he shared the post, fans showered love on the post by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Legends."

Another netizen commented, "Old is Gold."

Recently, Bollywood cult-classics 'Silsila', 'Awara, 'Aradhana' and 'Chandni' are set for re-release in theatres with better picture quality.

PVR Cinemas through their Instagram handle gave an update and wrote, "This month of romance, let timeless love sweep you off your feet! We're bringing iconic stories back to the big screen, including cult-classic Aradhana -- now restored in stunning 4K by NFDC - National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

'Chandni' will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in lead roles along with Sridevi. It was the third highest-grossing film of 1989.

The performance of Sridevi was widely appreciated by critics and audiences.

