Anupam Kher reacts after IFFI jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' "propaganda, vulgar"

'The Kashmir Files' released earlier this year in theatres and it told the story about the Hindu exodus in 1990s and targetted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits

Anupam Kher. File Pic

Actor Anupam Kher, who played a key role in 'The Kashmir Files' took a swipe at IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid for calling the film "propaganda, vulgar" at the festival's closing ceremony on Monday. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also slammed Lapid.

A video from the festival went viral in which Lapid is seen making controversial remarks about the film. One of the members of the festival's PR team confirmed to ANI that the Israeli filmmaker made the remark at the closing ceremony.

"I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions," he said in his speech.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," he further said.

Referring to Lapid's remarks, Anupam Kher tweeted, "No matter how high the height of the lie is.. It is always small in comparison to the truth." He attached pictures from the movie with his tweet.

Meanwhile, Ashoke Pandit also slammed Lapid's remarks. "I take strong objection to the language used by Mr. Nadav Lapid for #kashmirFiles. Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar. I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism ."

I take strong objection to the language used by Mr. Nadav Lapid for #kashmirFiles .

Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar .

I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism . — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 28, 2022

The organisers declined to comment about the remarks of the jury head about the movie.

'The Kashmir Files' released earlier this year in theatres and it told the story about the Hindu exodus in 1990s and targetted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 and Anupam Kher received acclaim for his performance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever