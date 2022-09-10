Breaking News
Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anupam Kher unveils first look poster of his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa

Anupam Kher unveils first look poster of his 519th film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Updated on: 10 September,2022 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the poster, Anupam could be seen standing on a road to get a life with Neena Gupta and a cute little pug dog sitting beside him with luggage

Anupam Kher unveils first look poster of his 519th film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in Shiv Shastri Balboa


Veteran actor Anupam Kher unveiled the first look poster of his 519th film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' featuring Neena Gupta. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'A Wednesday' actor treated fans with the first look of his upcoming movie.


Sharing the poster, Anupam wrote, "Presenting the first look of my film #ShivShastriBalboa! A film by acclaimed Indian American director #AjayanVenugopalan. Produced by #KishoreVarieth & UFI Motion Pictures. Featuring @neena_gupta."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)


In the poster, Anupam could be seen standing on a road to get a life with Neena Gupta and a cute little pug dog sitting beside him with luggage. The actor was seen dressed in a shirt that he paired with jeans and a pair of sports shoes. On the other hand, Neena was seen wearing a saree.

The backdrop of a village with cows grazing.

Also Read: Anupam Kher welcomes SS Rajamouli with traditional shawl wrapping in Hyderabad

The movie will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan under the banner UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Ajayan is an Indian screenwriter, and film director who has written and directed the acclaimed Malayalam television sitcom 'Akkara Kazhchakal'. This popular TV series was followed by a movie of the same name.

The film also features actor Jugal Hansraj.

Earlier, Anupam revealed that the movie will be a fascinating tale of the survival of an Indian in a small town in America.

Talking about the work front, Anupam Kher is busy shooting for his films 'Emergency' and 'The Signature'. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year.Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which is headlined by Ravi Teja.

He will also be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year.

On the other hand, Neena will be seen in 'Goodbye'. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar?

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
anupam kher neena gupta Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK