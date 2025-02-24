Senior actor Anupam Kher was temporarily locked out of his X account. After getting it restored, he questioned X owner Elon Musk as to why his account was locked

Anupam Kher took to his X account to question micro-blogging site's owner on why his account was locked. The actor was temporarily locked out of his account. After getting it restored, he penned a note tagging Elon Musk and questioning why it was locked despite not violating any rules. Kher noted that he has been on the application since September 2007 and has not violated any rules.

Anupam Kher gets locked out of X

Kher shared a screenshot of the mail he received from X that said that he had been locked out of his account. According to the mail, X received a complaint from Digital Millenium Copyright ACT (DMCA) Notice for content posted to his X account.

Sharing the notice, Kher wrote, "Dear X! Even though my account has been restored I was surprised to see it locked. I have been on this platform since September 2007. Have always been mindful of rules of #X (formerly twitter). Or for that matter any social media copyright rules. So found it a little absurd. Would love to know which post of mine did violate your rules? Thanks!"

Kher actively posts on X and Instagram often giving a glimpse into his day-to-day life which includes both his professional and personal side. On X, he often shares his views, thoughts and praise for others.

Anupam Kher's work front

Anupam recently announced his 544th film and that he will be sharing screen space with the ‘Bahubali of Indian cinema’ Prabhas.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Prabhas. In the image. The veteran star was seen hugging the pan-India star.

For the caption, he wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!”

He shared that the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for making movies such as Sita Ramam.

“The film is directed by the very talented #HanuRaghavapidi!And produced by wonderful team of producers of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #Dop!” Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!” he added.

Anupam had previously brought out the actor in OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal. He shared a video of him giving a few lines to Agarwal so that he can enact a scene. In the video, Anupam is heard giving a line about how the character enacted by the founder who had money would have been like Agarwal. After eleven takes and pearls of wisdom on acting given by Anupam, Agarwal got the scene and enacted it superbly.