Actor Anupriya Goenka revealed that she expected her co-star to act sensibly, but to her dismay, he went overboard and almost touched her inappropriately

Bollywood actor Anupriya Goenka, who was recently seen in the movie Berlin, recalled a horrifying incident where she felt violated on set while performing an intimate scene. The Padmaavat actor revealed that she expected her co-star to act sensibly, but to her dismay, he went overboard and almost touched her inappropriately.

Co-star got excited during intimate scene

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anupriya was asked if any actor tried to take advantage of her, to which she replied, “I wouldn’t say that the person was taking advantage of me; rather, an excitement took over. I could see that he was getting excited, which is not the way it should be. Then you feel a little violated and uncomfortable. These incidents happened during kissing scenes. In another instance, I was wearing clothes that weren’t comfortable. I had expected that he, as a man, would know that holding a woman by her waist is easier in such scenes. But he almost put his hands on my b**t, which wasn’t required. He could have put his hands on my waist. I felt it was not right.”

Anupriya maintained that she couldn’t call out the actor over the incident but urged him to avoid repeating his act. She also added that when it comes to kissing scenes, they can be done softly, but sometimes actors jump into it, which is a lot to handle at times.

Anupriya’s work front

Anupriya was last seen in the spy thriller film Berlin, which also starred Aparshakti Khurana, Anupria Goenka, and Ishwak Singh. Directed by Atul Sabharwal of Jubilee and Class of 83 fame, the film also stars Rahul Bose in a pivotal role. Talking about the film, Anupriya told ANI, "When the film came to me, I instinctively felt drawn to its world. It is fascinating, intriguing, and something that has never been seen before."

The film revolves around a deaf-mute man who gets arrested on the charge of being a spy. A sign language expert interrogates on behalf of a government agent and is soon drawn into the dark world of espionage, deceit, and corruption.