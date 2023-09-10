Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anurag Kashyap Birthday 2023 Aaliyah Kashyap wishes her papa with a cute then and now picture

Anurag Kashyap Birthday 2023: Aaliyah Kashyap wishes her 'papa' with a cute then-and-now picture

Updated on: 10 September,2023 02:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As Anurag Kashyap turned a year older, his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram to wish her ‘papa’ on his birthday

Anurag Kashyap Birthday 2023: Aaliyah Kashyap wishes her 'papa' with a cute then-and-now picture

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Anurag Kashyap Birthday 2023: Aaliyah Kashyap wishes her 'papa' with a cute then-and-now picture
x
00:00

Anurag Kashyap is a prominent Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer known for his bold and unconventional approach to filmmaking. Born on September 10, 1972, in Gorakhpur, India, Kashyap has made a significant impact on the Indian film industry with his gritty and realistic storytelling. As the director turned a year older, his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram to wish her ‘papa’ on his birthday.


Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram and shared two pictures with Anurag, wishing him a very happy birthday. The first photo was taken at her engagement party with Shane Gregoire. At the ceremony, the father and daughter posed for photographs. The second is from when she was a newborn. In the second snapshot, as dad Anurag attempts to talk to her, little Aaliyah is seen distracted by something. Aaliyah shared the adorable unseen then-and-now photos, writing, "Happy birthday papa (pink heart emoji)."



On the work front, director and writer Anurag Kashyap released two movies in 2023. ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ didn't do very well at the box office, but ‘Kennedy’ got great reviews from fans and critics. Anurag also acted in a movie directed by Aasman Bhardwaj, ‘Kuttey’. Anurag also acted in the crime drama ‘Haddi’, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Soon we can see him in the upcoming Tamil-language action thriller film Leo, headlined by actor Vijay Thalapathy, followed by another Tamil film, One 2 One.

On the other hand, the soon-to-be bride Aaliyah hosted an engagement party in a dreamy setting on August 3. Aaliyah and Shane Gregoire’s engagement party took place in Mumbai. The bride-to-be wore a beautiful white lehenga with a heavy border and detailed embroidery. Shane complemented his beautiful partner in a matching outfit. He wore a kurta pyjama set with a sea green-coloured embroidered jacket. Anurag Kashyap attended the celebration wearing an all-black outfit. The ace filmmaker also posed for the paparazzi with her daughter.

The celebration was attended by the who's who of the industry. The ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ actress and Anurag's ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin, attended the ceremony with her boyfriend and daughter.

 

 

 

anurag kashyap birthday Happy Birthday Entertainment News bollywood Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK