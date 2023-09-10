As Anurag Kashyap turned a year older, his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram to wish her ‘papa’ on his birthday

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Anurag Kashyap Birthday 2023: Aaliyah Kashyap wishes her 'papa' with a cute then-and-now picture x 00:00

Anurag Kashyap is a prominent Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer known for his bold and unconventional approach to filmmaking. Born on September 10, 1972, in Gorakhpur, India, Kashyap has made a significant impact on the Indian film industry with his gritty and realistic storytelling. As the director turned a year older, his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram to wish her ‘papa’ on his birthday.

Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram and shared two pictures with Anurag, wishing him a very happy birthday. The first photo was taken at her engagement party with Shane Gregoire. At the ceremony, the father and daughter posed for photographs. The second is from when she was a newborn. In the second snapshot, as dad Anurag attempts to talk to her, little Aaliyah is seen distracted by something. Aaliyah shared the adorable unseen then-and-now photos, writing, "Happy birthday papa (pink heart emoji)."

On the work front, director and writer Anurag Kashyap released two movies in 2023. ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ didn't do very well at the box office, but ‘Kennedy’ got great reviews from fans and critics. Anurag also acted in a movie directed by Aasman Bhardwaj, ‘Kuttey’. Anurag also acted in the crime drama ‘Haddi’, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Soon we can see him in the upcoming Tamil-language action thriller film Leo, headlined by actor Vijay Thalapathy, followed by another Tamil film, One 2 One.

On the other hand, the soon-to-be bride Aaliyah hosted an engagement party in a dreamy setting on August 3. Aaliyah and Shane Gregoire’s engagement party took place in Mumbai. The bride-to-be wore a beautiful white lehenga with a heavy border and detailed embroidery. Shane complemented his beautiful partner in a matching outfit. He wore a kurta pyjama set with a sea green-coloured embroidered jacket. Anurag Kashyap attended the celebration wearing an all-black outfit. The ace filmmaker also posed for the paparazzi with her daughter.

The celebration was attended by the who's who of the industry. The ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ actress and Anurag's ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin, attended the ceremony with her boyfriend and daughter.