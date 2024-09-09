7 years after Gangs of Wasseypur was released in theatress, the ace director Anurag Kashyap revealed that the film had ruined his life

In Pic: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was recently re-released in theatres. It is a fact that Kashyap's gangster drama is a cult classic, but do you know that after the film's release, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said his life got "ruined"? Do you wish to know how? Here's why Kashyap thought his life was ruined.

Why Anurag Kashyap Thought 'Gangs of Wasseypur' Ruined His Life

It was 7 years after the release of the cult film that Kashyap took to Instagram and shared that people started expecting him to make the same kind of movies after 'Wasseypur' was released. "Seven years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then, all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again, whereas I have only been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation. Anyway, I hope that 'Saadhe Saati' is over by the end of 2019," Kashyap tweeted on his X account.

The Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a real-life story that revolves around a gangster who clashes with a coal mining mafia. Featuring an ensemble cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012. The Kashyap revenge drama has been one of the blockbuster films to come out of Indian cinema in the last decade.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, and others, the film is considered a Bollywood cult classic. The director announced that it would be back in theaters from August 30 to September 5.

With audiences showing more interest in revisiting classic Hindi films, the popular action-drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur' returned to the big screen for a few days.

Let's revisit the lines that showcase Nawazuddin's unmatched talent:

We celebrated 12 years of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 2’ on 8 August. it's impossible to not highlight the film's standout performer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His portrayal of Faizal Khan remains etched in the minds of audiences, largely due to his impeccable delivery of some of the most memorable dialogues in Indian cinema.

"Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabka badla lega re tera Faizal."

Nawazuddin's intense delivery of this line encapsulates Faizal Khan's all-consuming quest for vengeance, making it one of the most powerful moments in the film.

"Tumse na ho payega."

This simple yet impactful line, delivered with Nawazuddin's trademark nonchalance, has become a cultural phenomenon, illustrating Faizal's scornful dismissal of his enemies' abilities.

"Keh ke loonga."

With his cold, calculating tone, Nawazuddin immortalizes this dialogue, which epitomizes Faizal's ruthless determination to exact revenge.

Kashyap has helmed films like "Black Friday", "Dev.D", "Gulaal", "Ugly", "Raman Raghav", "Mukkabaaz" and "Manmarziyaan".