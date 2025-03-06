Noted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has moved out of Mumbai. Calling the Hindi film industry toxic, Kashyap said that he wants to stay away from film people

Anurag Kashyap

Listen to this article Anurag Kashyap confirms he has moved out of Mumbai: 'Want to stay away from film people' x 00:00

Anurag Kashyap had said in December that he plans to move out of Mumbai. Now the filmmaker has put his plan into action and confirmed his move out of the city. While he did not reveal his new location, he shared that he has paid the first rent of his new home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anurag moves out of Mumbai

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Kashyap confirmed that he has indeed moved out of the city. He said, "I’ve left Mumbai. I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone.”

According to several reports, Kashyap has shifted his base to Bengaluru. “A city is not just its structures but also its people. And here they pull you down," he said reflecting on the move.

The Kennedy director also said that many filmmakers have already left Mumbai, quietly. The biggest exodus is to the Middle East, especially Dubai. Others have relocated to Portugal, London, Germany, and the US. And these are mainstream filmmakers I’m talking about,” he added.

When Anurag Kashyap spoke about leaving Mumbai

The filmmaker known for films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Sacred Games and more had blamed the profit-hungry mindset of the industry behind his decision. While talking about how the ‘joy of filmmaking is sucked out,’ he said, “Because now it comes at a cost. Which makes my producer start thinking about profits and margins. Right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about how do we sell it. So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That’s why I want to move out. Literally, next year I am moving out of Mumbai. I am going to the South. Because I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die out as an old man.”

“I am so disappointed by my own industry. Not just disappointed, I am disgusted by the mindset that’s here. A script like Manjummel Boys would never be made in Hindi. But when the film becomes a hit, definitely a Hindi filmmaker or producer will say, ‘Let’s remake it.’ The next day they will call me and ask, ‘You know the filmmaker? Can we get the remake rights?’ This is the mindset here. Let’s just remake what’s already worked. But they don’t understand anything and will not try anything new which does not have a reference point. I’m so disgusted," he further continued and stated.