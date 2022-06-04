Breaking News
Anusha Dandekar introduces the world to her 'GOD DAUGHTER' Sahara, clarifies she has not adopted the baby girl

Anusha Dandekar introduces the world to her 'GOD DAUGHTER' Sahara, clarifies she has not adopted the baby girl

Updated on: 04 June,2022 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

She shared some adorable pictures on Instagram and wrote- "I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, my GOD DAUGHTER Sahara… the ultimate love of my life."

Anusha Dandekar introduces the world to her 'GOD DAUGHTER' Sahara, clarifies she has not adopted the baby girl

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Anusha Dandekar


Anusha Dandekar shared some adorable pictures with her 'God Daughter' Sahara on Instagram. She also clarified she didn't adopt the baby girl. She shared the picture of the real mother and grandmother of the toddler and wrote- "I am the God Mother, means I vow to look after her whenever my best friend or Sahara needs me."

About the caption of her post, the actress shared- "I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, my GOD DAUGHTER Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always!"




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)


